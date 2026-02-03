Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:SOXL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 35.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 49.8%. Currently, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In SOXL: If an investor had bought $1000 of SOXL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $55,805.47 today based on a price of $59.56 for SOXL at the time of writing.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.