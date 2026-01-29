In the current session, the stock is trading at $135.01, after a 0.90% spike. Over the past month, Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) stock increased by 16.19%, and in the past year, by 72.34%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Comparing Mueller Industries P/E Against Its Peers

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

Mueller Industries has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 40.71 of the Machinery industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.