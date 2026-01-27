If You Invested $1000 In Corvus Pharma Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Corvus Pharma (NASDAQ:CRVS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.78%. Currently, Corvus Pharma has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRVS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRVS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,141.34 today based on a price of $23.00 for CRVS at the time of writing.

Corvus Pharma's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

