Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Petrobras Brasileiro 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.01%. Currently, Petrobras Brasileiro has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In PBR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PBR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,358.66 today based on a price of $14.68 for PBR at the time of writing.

Petrobras Brasileiro's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.