January 26, 2026

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In United Airlines Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.93%. Currently, United Airlines Holdings has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In UAL: If an investor had bought $1000 of UAL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,532.55 today based on a price of $107.75 for UAL at the time of writing.

United Airlines Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

