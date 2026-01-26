Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kinder Morgan Stock In The Last 5 Years

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.82%. Currently, Kinder Morgan has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion.

Buying $100 In KMI: If an investor had bought $100 of KMI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $203.36 today based on a price of $29.43 for KMI at the time of writing.

Kinder Morgan's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.