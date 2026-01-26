January 26, 2026 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In CSX 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.67%. Currently, CSX has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion.

Buying $100 In CSX: If an investor had bought $100 of CSX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,276.18 today based on a price of $37.50 for CSX at the time of writing.

CSX's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CSX Logo
CSXCSX Corp
$37.500.08%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved