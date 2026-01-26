Here's How Much $100 Invested In Palantir Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.62%. Currently, Palantir Technologies has a market capitalization of $395.07 billion.

Buying $100 In PLTR: If an investor had bought $100 of PLTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $469.63 today based on a price of $167.41 for PLTR at the time of writing.

Palantir Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.