$1000 Invested In Texas Instruments 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.9%. Currently, Texas Instruments has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In TXN: If an investor had bought $1000 of TXN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,603.63 today based on a price of $197.00 for TXN at the time of writing.

Texas Instruments's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

