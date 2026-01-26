Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Amazon.com Stock In The Last 10 Years

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.06%. Currently, Amazon.com has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion.

Buying $100 In AMZN: If an investor had bought $100 of AMZN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $829.56 today based on a price of $238.35 for AMZN at the time of writing.

Amazon.com's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

