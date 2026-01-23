January 23, 2026 6:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Nebius Group Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.82%. Currently, Nebius Group has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In NBIS: If an investor had bought $1000 of NBIS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,148.26 today based on a price of $94.37 for NBIS at the time of writing.

Nebius Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

