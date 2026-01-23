$100 Invested In Lockheed Martin 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.3%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion.

Buying $100 In LMT: If an investor had bought $100 of LMT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $755.52 today based on a price of $591.26 for LMT at the time of writing.

Lockheed Martin's Performance Over Last 15 Years

