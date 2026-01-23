$100 Invested In Enphase Energy 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.82%. Currently, Enphase Energy has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion.

Buying $100 In ENPH: If an investor had bought $100 of ENPH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,746.02 today based on a price of $39.28 for ENPH at the time of writing.

Enphase Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

