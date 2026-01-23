January 23, 2026 6:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Enphase Energy 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.82%. Currently, Enphase Energy has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion.

Buying $100 In ENPH: If an investor had bought $100 of ENPH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,746.02 today based on a price of $39.28 for ENPH at the time of writing.

Enphase Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$39.28-0.47%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved