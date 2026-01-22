January 22, 2026 6:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In iShares Gold Trust Shares Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

iShares Gold Trust Shares (NYSE:IAU) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 15.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.61%. Currently, iShares Gold Trust Shares has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion.

Buying $100 In IAU: If an investor had bought $100 of IAU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,152.19 today based on a price of $93.33 for IAU at the time of writing.

iShares Gold Trust Shares's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

