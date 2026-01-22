Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Rambus Stock In The Last 5 Years

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 31.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.04%. Currently, Rambus has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In RMBS: If an investor had bought $1000 of RMBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,053.86 today based on a price of $123.75 for RMBS at the time of writing.

Rambus's Performance Over Last 5 Years

