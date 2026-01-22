If You Invested $100 In Amkor Tech Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.36%. Currently, Amkor Tech has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion.

Buying $100 In AMKR: If an investor had bought $100 of AMKR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $638.47 today based on a price of $52.45 for AMKR at the time of writing.

Amkor Tech's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.