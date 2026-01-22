$1000 Invested In SPDR Gold Shares 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.41%. Currently, SPDR Gold Shares has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion.

Buying $1000 In GLD: If an investor had bought $1000 of GLD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,208.03 today based on a price of $451.48 for GLD at the time of writing.

SPDR Gold Shares's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.