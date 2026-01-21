Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Applied Materials 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.25%. Currently, Applied Materials has a market capitalization of $258.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,008.14 today based on a price of $326.33 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Materials's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

