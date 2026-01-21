January 21, 2026 6:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Booking Holdings Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.6%. Currently, Booking Holdings has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion.

Buying $1000 In BKNG: If an investor had bought $1000 of BKNG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,703.04 today based on a price of $5163.61 for BKNG at the time of writing.

Booking Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BKNG Logo
BKNGBooking Holdings Inc
$5163.61-%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved