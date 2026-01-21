If You Invested $100 In NatWest Group Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.74%. Currently, NatWest Group has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion.

Buying $100 In NWG: If an investor had bought $100 of NWG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $344.22 today based on a price of $17.67 for NWG at the time of writing.

NatWest Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.