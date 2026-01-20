January 20, 2026 11:30 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Verisk Analytics 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.16%. Currently, Verisk Analytics has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRSK: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRSK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,379.43 today based on a price of $220.13 for VRSK at the time of writing.

Verisk Analytics's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

