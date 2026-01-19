If You Invested $100 In Oracle Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.92%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $548.34 billion.

Buying $100 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $100 of ORCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $312.19 today based on a price of $190.85 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.