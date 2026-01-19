Here's How Much $1000 Invested In ASE Technology Holding Co 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.56%. Currently, ASE Technology Holding Co has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In ASX: If an investor had bought $1000 of ASX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,729.53 today based on a price of $19.41 for ASX at the time of writing.

ASE Technology Holding Co's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

