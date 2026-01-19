$100 Invested In NetEase 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.2%. Currently, NetEase has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion.

Buying $100 In NTES: If an investor had bought $100 of NTES stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,970.93 today based on a price of $137.97 for NTES at the time of writing.

NetEase's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.