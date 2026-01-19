January 19, 2026 5:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Palo Alto Networks Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.47%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion.

Buying $100 In PANW: If an investor had bought $100 of PANW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $768.21 today based on a price of $188.00 for PANW at the time of writing.

Palo Alto Networks's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PANW Logo
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$188.000.18%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved