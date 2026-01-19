Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Eaton Corp Stock In The Last 15 Years

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.47%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion.

Buying $100 In ETN: If an investor had bought $100 of ETN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $669.43 today based on a price of $344.05 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

