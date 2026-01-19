January 19, 2026 4:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CRH Stock In The Last 5 Years

CRH (NYSE:CRH) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.59%. Currently, CRH has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion.

Buying $100 In CRH: If an investor had bought $100 of CRH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $276.96 today based on a price of $122.97 for CRH at the time of writing.

CRH's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

