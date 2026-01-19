January 19, 2026 3:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Meta Platforms 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.34%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion.

Buying $1000 In META: If an investor had bought $1000 of META stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,393.67 today based on a price of $620.25 for META at the time of writing.

Meta Platforms's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

