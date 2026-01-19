If You Invested $1000 In iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:SOXX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.12%. Currently, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In SOXX: If an investor had bought $1000 of SOXX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $47,150.53 today based on a price of $342.62 for SOXX at the time of writing.

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

