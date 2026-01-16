Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock In The Last 15 Years

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSE:SCHG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.24%. Currently, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion.

Buying $100 In SCHG: If an investor had bought $100 of SCHG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $845.79 today based on a price of $32.36 for SCHG at the time of writing.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

