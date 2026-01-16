Here's How Much $100 Invested In Home Depot 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.88%. Currently, Home Depot has a market capitalization of $378.46 billion.

Buying $100 In HD: If an investor had bought $100 of HD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,041.28 today based on a price of $380.17 for HD at the time of writing.

Home Depot's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.