Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vertex Pharmaceuticals 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.28%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion.
Buying $100 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VRTX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,101.75 today based on a price of $440.00 for VRTX at the time of writing.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
