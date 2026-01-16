If You Invested $1000 In Costco Wholesale Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.0%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $426.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In COST: If an investor had bought $1000 of COST stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $19,613.47 today based on a price of $960.17 for COST at the time of writing.

Costco Wholesale's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.