$100 Invested In Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:LEU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 56.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 69.33%. Currently, Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion.

Buying $100 In LEU: If an investor had bought $100 of LEU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,392.05 today based on a price of $329.45 for LEU at the time of writing.

Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.