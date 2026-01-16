January 16, 2026 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In ASML Holding 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.37%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $525.75 billion.

Buying $100 In ASML: If an investor had bought $100 of ASML stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,685.75 today based on a price of $1354.51 for ASML at the time of writing.

ASML Holding's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

