If You Invested $1000 In Fortinet Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.52%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In FTNT: If an investor had bought $1000 of FTNT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,543.01 today based on a price of $75.38 for FTNT at the time of writing.

Fortinet's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.