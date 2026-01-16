January 16, 2026 3:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Defiance Quantum ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.74%. Currently, Defiance Quantum ETF has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion.

Buying $100 In QTUM: If an investor had bought $100 of QTUM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $256.55 today based on a price of $118.75 for QTUM at the time of writing.

Defiance Quantum ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

