Here's How Much $100 Invested In ProShares Ultra QQQ 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSE:QLD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 24.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.41%. Currently, ProShares Ultra QQQ has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion.

Buying $100 In QLD: If an investor had bought $100 of QLD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,837.96 today based on a price of $71.92 for QLD at the time of writing.

ProShares Ultra QQQ's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.