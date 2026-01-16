If You Invested $1000 In Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSE:FTEC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.84%. Currently, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In FTEC: If an investor had bought $1000 of FTEC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,177.75 today based on a price of $227.88 for FTEC at the time of writing.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

