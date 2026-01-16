$1000 Invested In Brookfield 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.94%. Currently, Brookfield has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In BN: If an investor had bought $1000 of BN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,888.76 today based on a price of $47.55 for BN at the time of writing.

Brookfield's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

