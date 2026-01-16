Here's How Much $100 Invested In Sprott Physical Silver 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Sprott Physical Silver (NYSE:PSLV) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.66%. Currently, Sprott Physical Silver has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion.
Buying $100 In PSLV: If an investor had bought $100 of PSLV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $339.08 today based on a price of $29.30 for PSLV at the time of writing.
Sprott Physical Silver's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
