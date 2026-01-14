January 14, 2026 5:32 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (NYSE:GBTC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.93%. Currently, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion.

Buying $100 In GBTC: If an investor had bought $100 of GBTC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $200.53 today based on a price of $76.10 for GBTC at the time of writing.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)'s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GBTC Logo
GBTCGrayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
$76.10-0.28%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved