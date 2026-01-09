Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Revolution Medicines Stock In The Last 5 Years

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.1%. Currently, Revolution Medicines has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion.

Buying $100 In RVMD: If an investor had bought $100 of RVMD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $307.60 today based on a price of $118.50 for RVMD at the time of writing.

Revolution Medicines's Performance Over Last 5 Years

