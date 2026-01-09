January 9, 2026 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Agnico Eagle Mines Stock In The Last 5 Years

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.1%. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion.

Buying $100 In AEM: If an investor had bought $100 of AEM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $275.50 today based on a price of $189.71 for AEM at the time of writing.

Agnico Eagle Mines's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

