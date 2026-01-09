January 9, 2026 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning e.l.f. Beauty Stock In The Last 5 Years

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.44%. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion.

Buying $100 In ELF: If an investor had bought $100 of ELF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $376.55 today based on a price of $86.87 for ELF at the time of writing.

e.l.f. Beauty's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

