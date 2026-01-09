Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Nucor 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.29%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion.
Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,597.70 today based on a price of $164.55 for NUE at the time of writing.
Nucor's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
