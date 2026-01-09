$100 Invested In abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSE:SIVR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.78%. Currently, abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion.

Buying $100 In SIVR: If an investor had bought $100 of SIVR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $546.69 today based on a price of $75.99 for SIVR at the time of writing.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

