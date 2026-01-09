If You Invested $1000 In Toll Brothers Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.27%. Currently, Toll Brothers has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In TOL: If an investor had bought $1000 of TOL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,865.55 today based on a price of $145.48 for TOL at the time of writing.

Toll Brothers's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

