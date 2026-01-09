$100 Invested In iShares Russell 1000 Growth Fund 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Fund (NYSE:IWF) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.75%. Currently, iShares Russell 1000 Growth Fund has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion.

Buying $100 In IWF: If an investor had bought $100 of IWF stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $520.13 today based on a price of $476.86 for IWF at the time of writing.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Fund's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

