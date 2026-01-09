January 9, 2026 3:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Trilogy Metals 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Trilogy Metals (AMEX:TMQ) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.75%. Currently, Trilogy Metals has a market capitalization of $878.39 million.

Buying $100 In TMQ: If an investor had bought $100 of TMQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $256.75 today based on a price of $5.13 for TMQ at the time of writing.

Trilogy Metals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TMQ Logo
TMQTrilogy Metals Inc
$5.130.88%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved